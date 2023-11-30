Home » No to “terror” against civilians in Gaza, that difficult phone call between the Pope and Herzog
World

No to “terror” against civilians in Gaza, that difficult phone call between the Pope and Herzog

by admin
No to “terror” against civilians in Gaza, that difficult phone call between the Pope and Herzog

Pope francesco described the Israeli military intervention in Gaza as “terror” during a phone call with the Israeli president in recent weeks Isaac Herzog. This was reported, citing a high-ranking Israeli official as a source Washington Post.

Terrorists and civilians

According to the US newspaper, during a phone call at the end of October Herzog spoke to the Pope about the massacre carried out by Hamas on 7 October in southern Israel and Bergoglio replied that it is “forbidden to respond to terror with terror”.

See also  In Albania it is head to head between Prime Minister Rama and the opposition

You may also like

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Shinhanga. The New Wave of Japanese Prints at...

Mexico, protesters break down the door of the...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Lucas Braathen, Alpine skiing | Northug and Bjørndalen...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Ana Paula Barros signs art for the MONDO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy