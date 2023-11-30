No to “terror” against civilians in Gaza, that difficult phone call between the Pope and Herzog

Pope francesco described the Israeli military intervention in Gaza as “terror” during a phone call with the Israeli president in recent weeks Isaac Herzog. This was reported, citing a high-ranking Israeli official as a source Washington Post.

Terrorists and civilians

According to the US newspaper, during a phone call at the end of October Herzog spoke to the Pope about the massacre carried out by Hamas on 7 October in southern Israel and Bergoglio replied that it is “forbidden to respond to terror with terror”.

