"No to the increase in the council's allowances". 3,500 signatures collected

"No to the increase in the council's allowances". 3,500 signatures collected

The Palermo secretary of the Community Refoundation, Ramon La Torre, wrote to the president of the municipal council, Giulio Tantillo, to inform him of the petition, signed by 3,500 citizens, to contest the decision, which came “and soon from the municipal council, to disproportionately increase the volume position allowances and attendance fees for…

