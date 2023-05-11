Home » No visas and direct flights, Putin’s moves to bring Georgia back into his sphere of influence
No visas and direct flights, Putin's moves to bring Georgia back into his sphere of influence

No visas and direct flights, Putin’s moves to bring Georgia back into his sphere of influence

“The Kremlin intends to show everyone that Georgia has returned to Russia’s sphere of influence, and is no longer with the EU and NATO”. Don’t mince words Kornely Kakachiadirector of the Georgian Institute of Politics, to comment on the president’s signing of two decrees Vladimir Putin which on Wednesday sanctioned the resumption of direct flights between the Russian capital and Tbilisi, suspended in 2019 following demonstrations precisely against Moscow’s influence in the small Caucasus country, and the exemption from the visa requirement for Georgian citizens who intend to stay in the Federation for up to ninety days.

