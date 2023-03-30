Home World Noa: “This crisis must help Israel understand who we are”
World

Noa: “This crisis must help Israel understand who we are”

by admin
Noa: “This crisis must help Israel understand who we are”

JERUSALEM – Music and civic engagement. The stages and international conferences. It’s the life of Achinoam Nini, in arte Noathe Israeli voice best known abroad: born in Tel Aviv to a family that has its origins in Yemen, Noa has been working for years for dialogue between Arabs and Israelis and to bring to the world an image of Israel as an open country , who seeks peace.Lo

See also  [Episode 9.9]New side effects of AZ vaccine: rare neurological diseases | Chinese Communist virus | Wuhan pneumonia | COVID-19

You may also like

Jelena Karleuša received a gift from Bože Vreća...

Fear for Francis, the Pope urgently hospitalized at...

Lamborghini Revuelto is the new Aventador, 12-cylinder aspirated...

Sotheby’s blocks the auction: there isn’t even a...

All About Apple Music Classical Streaming Service First...

in the previous ones they had the advantage,...

Mirko Mikić after the match RK Borac –...

Average exchange rate of the euro March 30,...

3,047 away tickets sold

Zelensky Urges Xi to Visit Ukraine – WSJ

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy