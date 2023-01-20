Home World Nobel laureate Matviichuk: ‘To stop arming Ukraine is like leaving a woman alone in an elevator with her rapist’
World

Nobel laureate Matviichuk: ‘To stop arming Ukraine is like leaving a woman alone in an elevator with her rapist’

by admin

DAVOS – Oleksandra Matviichuk she chairs the Center for Civil Liberties, the organization that won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, and has been among the leaders of Euromaidan, the revolution that fought to ferry Ukraine into the European Union and free it forever from the Russian sphere of influence. In this interview with Repubblica, the activist tells us why it is important for Ukraine to win the war against Putin.

See also  Scientists develop interiqr technology to directly print edible information QR codes in food - Scientific Exploration - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Here’s what Leopard 2 is and why Ukraine...

Burmese army burns Catholic church: Eucharistic Chapel escapes...

Anti-retirement system reform strike march in France may...

Somalia, 100 dead in al-Shabab attack on a...

Pope to Buddhist delegation: Dialogue can promote ecological...

Wagner now recruits soldiers in Serbia for the...

The year of the rabbit is coming and...

Hong Kong and Macau Reception Room｜Junwei Ma talks...

Japan evaluates downgrading Covid to seasonal flu, the...

VIP treatment! In the past 3 years, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy