Nobel Peace Prize goes to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi

The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Iranian women’s rights activist Narges Mohammadi. Vice president of the Center for the Defense of Human Rights imprisoned by the Iranian authorities since May 2016, Mohammadi is still in prison. The committee states that she received the award for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for her efforts in promoting human rights and freedom for all.

The Nobel Committee, awarding the Peace Prize, stated that “Narges Mohammadi’s courageous struggle entailed enormous personal costs. The Iranian regime arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.” Mohammadi is in the notorious Evin prison and the committee expressed its hope that Iran will release the activist.

He served as vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center (DHRC) in Iran, an organization led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi, which advocates for human rights reform and represents political prisoners and prisoners of conscience in proceedings legal

Mohammadi has also been an active supporter of the campaign against the death penalty in Iran, taking into account that fighting against the death penalty is also a crime in Iran.

Her commitment to human rights has seen her repeatedly targeted by the Iranian authorities. She has been arrested and convicted on several occasions, and her sentences have often attracted international attention. For example, she was arrested in 2015 and sentenced to ten years in prison on charges of “founding an illegal group”.