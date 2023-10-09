Nobel Peace Prize goes to Mohammadi, the Iranian activist in prison

Listen to the audio version of the article

«Thoughts and dreams don’t die. Faith in freedom and justice does not die with imprisonment, torture or even with death. Tyranny does not prevail over freedom.” The Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi he did not give in to thirteen arrests and five convictions for a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. And now the world knows her battle thanks to the Nobel Peace Prize, awarded to her by the Oslo committee. A choice with strong political value and this can be understood from the first words of President Berit Reiss-Andersen, who before the announcement chants the slogan of the Iranian protests: “Women, life, freedom”.

«We hope this is an encouragement to continue their work in the forms that the movement will find most suitable» commented Reiss-Andersen, adding: «It is first and foremost a recognition of an entire movement in Iran of which Mohammadi is the undisputed leader» . And by awarding this prize, the Oslo committee intends to send a message to the Iranian government to “listen to its people”.

The resistance of Iranian women

That Mohammadi eiIranian women’s protest movement does not intend to retreat one step emerges powerfully from the words with which the Iranian activist from Evin prison commented on the award: «The global support and recognition of my defense of human rights makes me more resolute, more responsible, more passionate and more confident. I also hope that this recognition will make Iranians protesting for change stronger and more organized. Victory is near,” reports the New York Times.

And in recent days the activist had written to CNN: “This was and is the moment of the largest protest in this prison.” The American broadcaster also managed to obtain an audio in which Mohammadi leads the other inmates singing the Farsi version of “Bella Ciao”, which has become the manifesto song of the Iranian women’s movement.

A new “Mahsa” case

A new spotlight on a movement that hit the headlines a year ago and then seemed to have disappeared from the international political agenda. Now the Nobel Prize has brought attention to the latest events, which have as their protagonist Armita Geravand, a 16-year-old girl who has been in a coma since Sunday after being beaten by the morality police because she was not wearing her headscarf correctly in the Tehran subway. There mother of the girlwho asked for explanations, was arrested.

