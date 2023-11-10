Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi allowed to be transferred to hospital without hijab and ended her hunger strike

On Wednesday, Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, was transferred from prison to hospital to receive medical care that she had initially been denied because of her refusal to wear the hijab, the Islamic veil that has been mandatory in public places in Iran since 1979. Mohammadi then ended the hunger strike she began on Monday to protest the his failure to transfer, but also against the delays in medical care for other detainees and the obligation to wear the veil for women in Iran in general. Mohammadi has been imprisoned for almost two years in Evin prison in Tehran, Iran, famous for being the place where political prisoners are often locked up.

Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Prize for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and to promote human rights and freedom for all”. She suffers from heart and lung problems: the family had made it known that previously she had not even been taken to the hospital infirmary but she had been visited in the women’s wing of the prison.

