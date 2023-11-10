Home » Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi allowed to be transferred to hospital without hijab and ended her hunger strike
World

Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi allowed to be transferred to hospital without hijab and ended her hunger strike

by admin
Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi allowed to be transferred to hospital without hijab and ended her hunger strike

On Wednesday, Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, was transferred from prison to hospital to receive medical care that she had initially been denied because of her refusal to wear the hijab, the Islamic veil that has been mandatory in public places in Iran since 1979. Mohammadi then ended the hunger strike she began on Monday to protest the his failure to transfer, but also against the delays in medical care for other detainees and the obligation to wear the veil for women in Iran in general. Mohammadi has been imprisoned for almost two years in Evin prison in Tehran, Iran, famous for being the place where political prisoners are often locked up.

Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Prize for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and to promote human rights and freedom for all”. She suffers from heart and lung problems: the family had made it known that previously she had not even been taken to the hospital infirmary but she had been visited in the women’s wing of the prison.

See also  official announcement by Phil Spencer and celebratory trailer

You may also like

Iranian Foreign Minister warns of inevitable expansion of...

Middle East, the open letter of 750 journalists:...

Amnesty has been calling for the release of...

Pedro Sánchez: Securing a New Mandate in the...

United States, the rise of Haley as a...

a vision into the future of connection

Thailand Turns to Iran for Assistance in Hostage...

Novak Djokovic and Karlos Alkaraz train together in...

MotoGP, times and where to see the Malaysian...

UN Human Rights Chief Raises Doubts about Israeli...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy