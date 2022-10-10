Listen to the audio version of the article

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics goes to Ben Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig for “research on banks and financial crises”. The former, active at the Brookings Institution, was chairman of the Federal Reserve from 2006 to 2014. The second works at the University of Chicago, the third at Washington University in St. Louis. The announcement comes from Stockholm, where the Swedish Academy’s press conference is held. “Ben Bernanke, in a 1983 article, demonstrated, with statistical analysis and historical sources that bank runs led to bank failures and that this was the mechanism that turned a relatively ordinary recession into the depression of the 1930s, the most dramatic and serious crisis we have seen in modern history, ”said John Hassler, member of the committee for the Nobel Prize in Economics.

The award includes a cash prize of almost 900 thousand dollars and will be awarded in a ceremony to be held on 10 December. Unlike the other awards, the one for economics was not instituted in Alfred Nobel’s 1895 will, but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969. Last year, half of the prize went to David Card for his research on how the minimum wage, immigration and education affect the labor market. The other half was shared by Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for proposing how to study issues that don’t easily fit traditional scientific methods.