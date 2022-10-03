The Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine was awarded this year to Svante Paabo “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominids and human evolution”. This was announced by the Nobel Academy of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. Paabo, 67, from Sweden, was honored for sequencing the genome of Neanderthals and for actually founding paleogenomics. With his pioneering discoveries, “revealing the genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominids, his findings have provided the basis for exploring what makes us humans so unique,” the jury explained. ”

“He was overwhelmed with emotion and speechless. Very happy, ”said Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee for Medicine and Physiology, who called Paabo to tell him the news. “He asked if he could tell his wife. He was very excited to have won this award ».

Paabo is the son of biochemist and Nobel laureate Sune Bergström. He won with a study that transformed understanding of human origins by developing new approaches to examine the DNA of remains from archeology and paleontology. His key milestones include sequencing an entire Neanderthal human genome to reveal the relationship between extinct people and modern humans. He also unearthed the existence of a human species called Denisovan, previously unknown and dating back 40,000 years. Svante Pääbo studied at the University of Uppsala and later moved first to the University of Zurich, then to the American University of Berkeley and later to the German University of Munich. In 1999 he founded the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, where he currently works. He is also a lecturer in Japan, at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, is a member of the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) and is part of prestigious academies, such as the Royal Society, the National Academy of Sciences of the United States. , the French Academy of Sciences. the Leopoldina one and the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei. Numerous international awards, including the Max Delbrück medal, the Theodor Bücher medal (Febs), the Louis-Jeantet prize (Geneva), and the Japan Prize (Tokyo).

Many expected the award to go to the inventors of Covid 19 vaccines, but usually, in all fields of research, studies have to wait a few years to be awarded.