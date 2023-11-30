Noboa takes his first presidential measure in Ecuador: he breaks up with his vice president and sends her to Israel

The Ecuadorian Vice President, Verónica Abad, reluctantly accepts unusual assignment from President Daniel Noboa

The vice president of Ecuador, Verónica Abad, has reluctantly accepted an unusual assignment from President Daniel Noboa: to go to Israel to be a collaborator for peace. This comes after a strained relationship between the president and the vice president was made evident.

Abad quickly understood the message when Noboa made the decision to send her to Israel, publicly acknowledging the growing divide between the two since they won a place in the second round in August. The lack of harmony between the two was seen since the last days of the first round campaign, and they never made any appearances together until the Electoral Council delivered the credentials for the president’s inauguration.

According to Abad, the breakup occurred due to legislative agreements that the alliance between PID and Mover reached with Rafael Correa’s Citizen Revolution to elect authorities in the Assembly. Despite the strain, Abad has agreed to go to Israel to mediate peace with Palestine in order to guarantee constitutional stability.

This is the first time since the return to democracy in Ecuador that diplomatic functions have been granted to a second president. Noboa has also ordered to restructure the Vice President’s office and reduce it to a minimum. Despite this, Abad remains committed, stating, “I’m not abandoning the ship, maybe they’ll send me away, but good people know how to turn things around in the worst moments.”

The Communication Secretariat of the Presidency stated that after Abad’s press conference, the chancellor would be the one to coordinate the necessary actions to fulfill the mission, which received a positive response from the embassies of the United States, Israel, and Russia.

It remains to be seen how this unusual move will unfold and what repercussions it will have on the political landscape in Ecuador.

Share this: Facebook

X

