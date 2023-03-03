The seventh edition of the cycle arrives Botanical Nightswhich on this occasion will extend between June 9 and July 30 with a total of forty-five national and international musical events in that oasis that is the Botanical Garden of the Complutense University of Madrid.

Noches del Botánico once again displays eclecticism in musical and cultural matters, providing a selection of artists from very diverse backgrounds, cultures and styles, so much so that we can go from disco funk to Nile Rodgers & Chic to the pop rock of Placebo y The Lumineers or to the African rhythms of Salïf Keitato cite three examples.

But there will be many more artists who will visit the Botanical Garden of the Complutense University. As far as international names are concerned, we can cite, in addition to those already mentioned, people like Chris Isaak, Djavan, Rubén Blades, Joss Stone, Roberta Sà, LP, Zaz, Placebo, Tito Nieves, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Carlos Rivera, Avishai Cohen, Andrés Calamaro, Fito Páez y Natalia Lafourcade. On the state side, they will be present, among others Luz Casal, M-Clan, Iván Ferreiro, El Cigala o girl pastori.

Tickets for this seventh edition can only be purchased at the festival’s official points of sale: www.nochesdelbotanico.com and on the channels The English Court. Ticket sales will be available from March 8.