Nocturnal climaxes in women | Fun

The TV star reveals what night climaxes look like and mean in women!

When it comes to climax in women, it is somehow still taboo today, in the 21st century, not to mention masturbation… Due to insufficient education and research on our own body, we cannot know enough about our own needs and processes in the body.

The sentence, it is better to ask than to wander is a great follow-up to this topic. Even the TV star Davina Mekkol had no idea how she could reach the peak, until recently, when she revealed it to her audience.

“I’ve experienced pleasure in my sleep – several times. It’s great!”, said Davina. However, she is not the only one. About 37 percent of women can climax during sleep.

Intimate relationship expert Marza Tovo is among those who have experienced the so-called nocturnal pleasures and says that they are so strong that they can cause problems in her real love life. The 43-year-old can’t remember the first time she climaxed in her sleep, but says she started experiencing them only when she started having intimate relationships.

“I’m constantly comparing my nocturnal climaxes to the climaxes I have with my partner,” she says, adding that they are much stronger during sleep. The intensity of the sensations always wakes her up, although it is not possible to have more than one in the same night, and they usually only happen a few times a year.

“You’ll be sleeping, wondering if you’re lucid or dreaming, and you’ll just feel deep contractions in your pelvic floor,” she said. Her advice to all women is not to be ashamed, but all you need to do, as she said, is to sit back and enjoy the “ride”, or rather the feeling.

