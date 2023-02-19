The operator’s initiatives for energy saving on the occasion of the dedicated National Day

iliad is the first telephone operator to have joined “I light up less”and celebrate today the National Day of Energy Saving and Sustainable Lifestyles established by the Caterpillar radio broadcast on Rai Radio 2 back in 2005.

iliad has been working for some time to reduce the environmental impact: in 2021 it launched an ambitious climate strategy, with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality for the entire Group by 2035; in October 2022, iliad Italia also adopted an Energy Optimization Plan, which adds to the Strategy and which contains a series of actions aimed primarily at making consumption more efficient.

In particular, the company has decided to proceed with it turning off all the lights of its points of sale, from shop windows to signs, during closing hours.