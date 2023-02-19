Home World nocturnal switch off of frequencies and… of the shop windows
nocturnal switch off of frequencies and… of the shop windows

nocturnal switch off of frequencies and… of the shop windows

The operator’s initiatives for energy saving on the occasion of the dedicated National Day

iliad is the first telephone operator to have joined “I light up less”and celebrate today the National Day of Energy Saving and Sustainable Lifestyles established by the Caterpillar radio broadcast on Rai Radio 2 back in 2005.

iliad has been working for some time to reduce the environmental impact: in 2021 it launched an ambitious climate strategy, with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality for the entire Group by 2035; in October 2022, iliad Italia also adopted an Energy Optimization Plan, which adds to the Strategy and which contains a series of actions aimed primarily at making consumption more efficient.

In particular, the company has decided to proceed with it turning off all the lights of its points of sale, from shop windows to signs, during closing hours.

It is a simple but at the same time innovative action, since in the retail world it is very rare to find continuous examples of this type. This action, moreover, fully embraces the philosophy of “M’illumino di meno”, ie small actions to permanently change lifestyles and make them sustainable.

iliad has also implemented it too night switch-off of some frequencies: in moments of less traffic, some frequencies are put on standby, so as to consume less without affecting quality; the system is designed to reactivate automatically in the event of a peak in connectivity demand.

Benedetto Levi, CEO of iliad Italia, recounted these actions and iliad’s vision speaking at Caterpillarthe Rai Radio 2 broadcast hosted by Sara Zambotti and Massimo Cirri, last February 1st.

Today, on the occasion of the National Day, iliad relaunches its commitments through all its corporate communication channels, and does so with a video that recounts the actions taken by the operator, to raise awareness of the entire community of iliad users to do the same, to take part in the change and embark on a sustainable path with small sustainable changes.

