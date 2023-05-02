Noel Gallagher confirms a new reissue of “Definitely Maybe”

Noel Gallagher has shared that there will be a reissue of the album “Definitely Maybe” of Oasis in 2024, although at the same time he has confirmed that there won’t be a reunion tour anytime soon. The next reissue of the band’s debut will be released next year, coinciding with its 30th anniversary. In a new interview, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Noel Gallagher has detailed what the next release will include and has put aside any hope of a next reunion.

“Definitely Maybe. 30th Annivesary Edition” it will include, in addition to the remastering of the songs we already know, a handful of tracks never heard before: “In the Sony archives we have found tapes dating from those sessions. We thought they were lost, but they were just mislabeled,” he added. “They’re wonderful versions of those songs, some acoustic.” Among those acoustic cuts we will find “Live Forever”, “Slide Away” and “Supersonic”.

Besides, Gallagher has once again denied an upcoming band reunion. “There won’t be a tour,” he said. “We will not perform together again.” Three years ago, in a cover interview with NME, Liam stated that a meeting of Oasis “It’s going to happen very soon.” Elsewhere, in January, Noel he also explained that he would be open to that idea and would “never say never” to a reunion. More recently, however, the prospect of the tour becoming a reality seems to have faded, after Liam Gallagher said that his brother “has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a brand”.

