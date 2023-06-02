Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, crítica de Council Skies (2023)

Although his solo career has left some albums more successful than others, the truth is that you should never doubt the compositional talent of a guy like Noel Gallagher. It is the lapidary conclusion that follows continuous listening to “Council Skies”the one that makes the fourth full-length in the locker of the one who was the creative brain of Oasis (the wild charisma fell vertically on his very brother Liam) and that, in effect, could have taken advantage when it comes to opting for the long-awaited title of best album devised by Noel Gallagher outside the popular group of the nineties. The reference does not present scandalous novelties in the author’s generic horizon, although on this occasion he seems to have dismissed the inclusion of the layer of latent electronics in recent installments to go back to betting on those previously so recognizable close-ups.

A prominence that, in this way, once again falls on melodies of scandalous seductive power (the kind that has been billing for three decades –even if intermittently– and that it handles like few others on the British scene), betting on classic indie pop-rock and charming, the kind that doesn’t get old when argued by the right author. The initial trio is, by itself, worthy of praise, in a sequence that begins with that exquisite mid-tempo so typical of the house that is “I’m Not Giving Up Tonight” and ends with a similar tempo materialized in the magnificent “Dead To The World”, with his arrangements (and echoes of Burt Bacharach) adorning the piece. See also The jet that fell from the US aircraft carrier was recovered at a depth of 3000 meters

Between the two lies another highlight as “Pretty Boy”slightly more accelerated and that at times could have been signed by Richard Hawley, while additional gems remain focus on the three round minutes of “Open The Door, See What You Find”another half-time with epic overtones and a sweeping chorus as “Easy Now”, “Love Is A Rich Man”own “Council Skies” that gives title to the reference, “Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone” or a bonus track of the type “We’re Gonna Get There In The End”which would have also worked as a luxurious B-side given away by the combo at its peak.