NOFX confirm their last concert in our country

He “NOFX Final Tour” It has served as a review of forty years of experience in forty cities – although in Barcelona they offered three consecutive concerts – forty songs per night. But it’s not over yet. What’s more, a date is added that will make many thousands of punk rock fans happy. It’s about him “Last Show In Spain Ever!”which will take place at the Wizink Center in Madrid on May 14, 2024.

It remains to be seen which albums they will perform in full or if the philosophy of the concert will change. In any case, what is confirmed is that they will once again have some luxury guests, as already happened in Barcelona (a city where they had as guests, among others, Expand, Comeback Kid o Subterranean Kids).

Tickets to enjoy this unforgettable night for all punk rock fans will go on sale this coming Wednesday, November 15 on the website provided for this: www.nofxfinaltour.es. It will be the last time we can see together on a Spanish stage Fat Mike, Eric Melvin, El Hefe y Erik “Smelly” Sandin.

