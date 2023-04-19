Home » “#NoiCislWe are in the suburbs, among the people”
World

“#NoiCislWe are in the suburbs, among the people”

by admin
“#NoiCislWe are in the suburbs, among the people”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​13 seconds ago

The new municipal headquarters of the Cisl in Caccamo, in the province of Palermo, will be inaugurated on Friday 21 April at 4 pm in via Dante, 31. Cisl general secretary Palermo Trapani Leonardo La Piana will intervene and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“#NoiCislSiamo in the suburbs, among people” appeared 13 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Echo & The Bunnymen will visit us again in September

You may also like

Udinese-Cremonese / Beware of Cyriel Dessers: Friulians warned

U.S. media: Frequent gun violence in Alabama is...

Dodik on the relationship between the FBiH and...

Unequal pay in football ~ ukuthamba’s blog

Momčilo Antonijević garlic cleans blood vessels | Magazine

Russian Court Upholds Detention of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich...

Luigi Covatta, great visionary and protagonist of the...

IVECO BUS / Foggia: Bus Division yesterday inaugurated...

Udinese News – Who goes up and who...

The “eclipse hunters” have arrived in Australia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy