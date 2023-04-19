“#NoiCislWe are in the suburbs, among the people”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​13 seconds ago

The new municipal headquarters of the Cisl in Caccamo, in the province of Palermo, will be inaugurated on Friday 21 April at 4 pm in via Dante, 31. Cisl general secretary Palermo Trapani Leonardo La Piana will intervene and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“#NoiCislSiamo in the suburbs, among people” appeared 13 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».