LONDON – British? Man? Between 18 and 35 years old? No thank you. The city of Amsterdam launches an advertising campaign against tourists from across the Channel, too loud and unruly and excessively attracted to alcoholic beverages. Anyone from the United Kingdom — with the Internet or agencies — looking for where to go for a stag party, where to spend an evening with friends or a cheap weekend will achieved by the educational films of the municipality of the Dutch capital.

The message is clear. “Stay away,” the ad emphasizes. «Amsterdam for a deranged evening + too much alcohol = a 140 euro fine + a criminal record». Misunderstanding is difficult. On the other hand Amsterdam, where it is legal (with the exception of the red light district) to use marijuana, is by nature an orderly and quiet city, where people know how to have fun but also respect the quiet of the residential areas. British tourists, on the other hand, do not enjoy a good reputation: on the contrary, their propensity to drink too much and neglect of historical monuments are known (internationally).

Rome knows something about it, where last year a tourist bathed in the Barbaccia in Piazza di Spagna, already damaged by some English fans some time before. In Mallorca, the head of tourism, Lucia Escribano, recently stressed that for this summer the island has no interest in receiving super-cheap tourism from the UK. “Let them go to Greece and Türkiye as well,” she specified. Same story in Lanzarote and some Greek resorts.