Home World Noitel, a new offer in the March 2023 price list
World

Noitel, a new offer in the March 2023 price list

by admin
Noitel, a new offer in the March 2023 price list

night, the virtual mobile telephony manager, has announced the news that will concern the list of offers for the month of March 2023.

The first change concerns theSTEP offer, which includes an activation cost that goes from €5 to €10. The offer includes 2 Giga of data traffic, 300 minutes of calls and 10 text messages at the promotional cost of €2.99 for the first month.

The second novelty is the introduction of the new one offerta NEXT STEP PLUS, which offers unlimited minutes and 30 Giga of data traffic at a cost of €4.99 for the first month. Also in this case there is an activation fee of €5.

The other offers in Noitel’s March list are the MORE VOICE PLUSwith unlimited calls and 1 Giga of data traffic at a cost of €4.49 for the first month, and the SUPER JUMP 150which offers 150 minutes of calls and 1 Giga of data traffic at a cost of €7.99 for the first month.

All offers also include one X3 version, which triples the Giga and minutes of callsbut does not include activation costs.

The changes to the Noitel price list are effective from 1 March 2023 and will be valid until 31 March 2023.

See also  Iran, the lawyer of the journalists who revealed the death of Mahsa Amini arrested

You may also like

Cagliari transfer market, absurd! Giulini reflects on Zaza...

Biden diagnosed with cancer | Info

Ivica Iliev criticized the Partizan players after the...

the main points- TV courier

“The war started with them.” And the audience...

CONTINENTAL- VDO / LetExpo 2023: ‘competitive sustainability as...

Seventy-nine policemen have been taken hostage by protesters...

Rail crash in Greece, clashes at protest demonstration...

Moscow, scientist who created the Russian anti-Covid vaccine...

Napoli-Lazio, the official formations: Lozano preferred to Politano,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy