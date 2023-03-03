night, the virtual mobile telephony manager, has announced the news that will concern the list of offers for the month of March 2023.

The first change concerns theSTEP offer, which includes an activation cost that goes from €5 to €10. The offer includes 2 Giga of data traffic, 300 minutes of calls and 10 text messages at the promotional cost of €2.99 for the first month.

The second novelty is the introduction of the new one offerta NEXT STEP PLUS, which offers unlimited minutes and 30 Giga of data traffic at a cost of €4.99 for the first month. Also in this case there is an activation fee of €5.

The other offers in Noitel’s March list are the MORE VOICE PLUSwith unlimited calls and 1 Giga of data traffic at a cost of €4.49 for the first month, and the SUPER JUMP 150which offers 150 minutes of calls and 1 Giga of data traffic at a cost of €7.99 for the first month.

All offers also include one X3 version, which triples the Giga and minutes of callsbut does not include activation costs.

The changes to the Noitel price list are effective from 1 March 2023 and will be valid until 31 March 2023.