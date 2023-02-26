Do you want an affordable phone that will last you for years, but that you can repair yourself when the screen breaks or the battery gets old? Maybe the Nokia G22 is just for you.

Source: Nokia

Although there are jokes circulating on the Internet about indestructibility Nokia phones are based on the durability of classic phones from the early 2000s, the emergence of smart devices has introduced the fragility of new models thanks to large, sensitive screens, but also batteries that have not been possible to replace by yourself for a long time. Nevertheless, although Nokia devices can no longer survive “launching a cannon from Đeravica and falling on concrete”, the company turned to easy repairability and MWC 2023 the fair presented a phone called Nokia G22.

As screen breakage and bad battery are the most common faults affecting smartphones, Nokia G22 is the first Nokia device designed to offer simple repair at its core – which can be done by anyone with the necessary tools. This repairability also applies to the time required to replace faulty parts – the company claims that the battery of the new phone can be replaced in less than 5 minutes, and the screen in less than 20 minutes, which is really impressive.

The new G series smartphone also comes with a back cover made from 100% recycled plastic, which is in line with the philosophy of environmental awareness that Nokia is slowly turning to in the production of its devices. This implies a longer life of the phone, so the company offers a three-year warranty, three years of software updates and two years of Android operating system upgrades.

Sure, we’ve seen some manufacturers offer twice as many security updates and operating system upgrades, but don’t be fooled – for the money Nokia is asking, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a similar deal.

“People appreciate long-lasting, quality devices, and they shouldn’t compromise when it comes to the price at which they can get them. The new Nokia G22 phone is intentionally designed to be easily repairable, so you can use it even longer “said Adam Ferguson, director of product marketing at the company HMD Global.

Specifications

On the front of the Nokia G22 phone there is IPS LCD ekran diagonal length of 6.5 inches, protected by Gorilla Glass 3 glass. The resolution of the panel is 720 x 1,600 pixels, the refresh rate is 90 Hz, and the maximum brightness is 500 nits.

Unisoc T606 chipset runs all the functions of this device, as well as the user interface based on the Android 12 operating system. Configurations with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB, or 128 GB of internal UFS 2.2 memory are offered, which is expandable thanks to the microSDXC card slot.

The main 50 MP sensor (f/1.8, 1/2.76″, 0.64 µm, PDAF) is responsible for most photos, and there’s also a 2 MP macro sensor, which won’t wow you, but can be useful in in certain situations, as well as a depth sensor.In the slightly outdated teardrop-shaped notch in the middle of the upper part of the screen, there is an 8 MP selfie camera.

Nokia complied new EU lawso the battery with a capacity of 5,050 mAh is charged using a USB-C cable, and the supported charging power is 20 W. Other specifications include support for using classic headphones, FM Radio, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO navigation, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0 , as well as a fingerprint reader on the side of the phone.

