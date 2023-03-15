Home World Nokia made a rover that will explore the moon MobIT
World

Nokia made a rover that will explore the moon MobIT

by admin
Nokia made a rover that will explore the moon MobIT

Nokia has developed a lunar rover that will test 4G communication on the surface of the moon.

Source: SmartLife / Ilija Baošić

As the world turns its attention to 5G technology, Nokia takes a different approach, and explores the potential of 4G technology in space. At the MWC 2023 fair, Nokia has introduced a lunar rover that will test 4G communication on the moon.

Although it seems that compared to 5G, 5.5G and even talking about 6G technology this type of connection is losing its importance, the Finnish company’s project represents a significant step in the development of solutions that will be useful in future space missions.

NASA awarded to the company in 2020 Nokia a $14.1 million contract to build the first 4G LTE network on the moon as part of a project involving various companies to develop technologies that may be useful to the agency in missions such as Artemis.

The Nokia rover will be on the moon this year as part of the IM-2 mission, which will be sent into space by the Falcon 9 rocket of the company SpaceX, and the Nova-C lander will land the satellite on the surface of the Earth. After landing, it is necessary to establish communication between the rover and the lander, and it will take place at a frequency of 1,800 MHz.

Obstacles to communication on the moon

One of the challenges that Nokia it wants to overcome are coverage limitations that do not exist on Earth. Since the height of the lander, in which the base station will be located, is only 4 meters, and the Moon is much smaller than the Earth, this means that the signal will reach the horizon much faster, leaving everything behind the horizon in “communication darkness”.

Additionally, the extreme conditions on the Moon, which include extreme high and low temperatures, will test the equipment’s durability.

Source: SmartLife / Ilija Baošić

According to the project’s principal investigator, Luis Maestro, the mission is expected to last two weeks, during which the rover will move away from the lander to about a kilometer, then continue to move away to test the range, and the equipment is expected to by Nokia enable higher transmission speeds than the current NASA solutions, i.e. up to 50 Mbps when it comes to download speed.

However, how the lander and rover are powered solar energythe equipment will shut down during the lunar night, and although scientists will try to make contact again, they don’t hold out much hope that it will continue to function.

See also  Saad Hariri's farewell: "I'm leaving politics, Lebanon is under the influence of Iran"

(WORLD)

You may also like

Gernika Lekuek, Trashi, Pablo Und Destruktion, Def Con...

“Unreliable Italy”, on migrants the EU does not...

The youngest grandmother in the world is 30...

RAP competition for 46 drivers, oral exam for...

The mysterious death of Vincenzo, a march to...

Udinese-Milan | Pioli counts forward: it’s up to...

Udinese / The latest from Bruseschi: again apart...

Miško Ražnatović on Filip Petrushev and Matijas Lesor...

Open letter to Casse Saied – Obamazid

fear in the USA – Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy