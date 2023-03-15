Nokia has developed a lunar rover that will test 4G communication on the surface of the moon.

As the world turns its attention to 5G technology, Nokia takes a different approach, and explores the potential of 4G technology in space. At the MWC 2023 fair, Nokia has introduced a lunar rover that will test 4G communication on the moon.

Although it seems that compared to 5G, 5.5G and even talking about 6G technology this type of connection is losing its importance, the Finnish company’s project represents a significant step in the development of solutions that will be useful in future space missions.

NASA awarded to the company in 2020 Nokia a $14.1 million contract to build the first 4G LTE network on the moon as part of a project involving various companies to develop technologies that may be useful to the agency in missions such as Artemis.

The Nokia rover will be on the moon this year as part of the IM-2 mission, which will be sent into space by the Falcon 9 rocket of the company SpaceX, and the Nova-C lander will land the satellite on the surface of the Earth. After landing, it is necessary to establish communication between the rover and the lander, and it will take place at a frequency of 1,800 MHz.



Obstacles to communication on the moon

One of the challenges that Nokia it wants to overcome are coverage limitations that do not exist on Earth. Since the height of the lander, in which the base station will be located, is only 4 meters, and the Moon is much smaller than the Earth, this means that the signal will reach the horizon much faster, leaving everything behind the horizon in “communication darkness”.

Additionally, the extreme conditions on the Moon, which include extreme high and low temperatures, will test the equipment’s durability.

According to the project’s principal investigator, Luis Maestro, the mission is expected to last two weeks, during which the rover will move away from the lander to about a kilometer, then continue to move away to test the range, and the equipment is expected to by Nokia enable higher transmission speeds than the current NASA solutions, i.e. up to 50 Mbps when it comes to download speed.

However, how the lander and rover are powered solar energythe equipment will shut down during the lunar night, and although scientists will try to make contact again, they don’t hold out much hope that it will continue to function.

