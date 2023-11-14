nominations announced, including GOTY

L’December 8 the 2023 edition of the The Game Awards by Geoff Keighley; the event, which will take place at a slightly inconvenient time for us Italians, the1:30 in the morningit will be an opportunity to reward the best games of the year but also to make new announcements and revelations, as happened in previous years.
Today the nominations of the games that will be considered in the different categories were revealed, including the highly coveted GOTY (in which we note, to our disappointment, the absence of Starfield). Among Microsoft titles, they are Starfield, Forza Motorsport e Hi-Fi Rush those who earned nominations in multiple categories.
Here is the complete list:
Game of the Year (GOTY)
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Director:
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Narration:
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Artistic Direction:
Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Soundtrack and Music:
Alan Wake 2, composer Petri Alanko
Baldur’s Gate 3, composer Borislav Slavov
Final Fantasy XVI, composer Masayoshi Soken
Hi-Fi Rush, audio director Shuichi Kobori
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, composed by Nintendo Sound Team
Best Audio Design:
Alan Wake 2
Dead Space
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Best Performance:
Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Games for Impact:
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia
Terra Nil
Venba
Best Game in Evolution:
Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Best Community Support:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
No Man’s Sky
Best Indie Game:
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars
Viewfinder
Best Debut Indie:
Cocoon
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
Innovation in accessibility:
Diablo IV
Forza Motorsport
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
Best Mobile Game:
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Honkai Star Rail
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
Best VR/AR Game:
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon: Call of the Mountain
Humanity
Resident Evil Village: VR Mode
Synapse
Best Action Game:
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2
Miglior Action/Adventure:
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best RPG:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield
Best Fighting Game:
God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6
Best Family Game:
Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Sim/Strategy Game:
Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp
Cities Skylines 2
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Pikmin 4
Best Sports/Racing Game:
EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest
Best Multiplayer:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo 4
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Adaptation:
Castlevania Nocturne
Gran Turismo
The Last of Us
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Twisted Metal
Most Anticipated Game:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Hades II
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8
Content Creator dell’Anno:
Ironmouse
People Make Games
Quackity
Spreen
SypherPK
Best eSports Game:
Counter-Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
PUBG: Battlegrounds
Valorant
Best eSports Athlete:
Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut Max “Demon1” Mazanov Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk Phillip “Imperialhal” Lecturer
Miglior Team eSports:
Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
Fnatic (Valorant)
Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
JD Gaming (League of Legends)
Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Best eSports Coach:
Christine “Potter” Chi Danny “Zonic” Sorensen Jordan “Gunba” Graham Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam Yoon “Man” Sung-young
Best eSports Event:
2023 League of Legends World Championship
Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
EVO 2023
The International Dota Championships 2023
Valorant Champions 2023
MX Video – Xbox Series X | S