nominations announced, including GOTY

L’December 8 the 2023 edition of the The Game Awards by Geoff Keighley; the event, which will take place at a slightly inconvenient time for us Italians, the1:30 in the morningit will be an opportunity to reward the best games of the year but also to make new announcements and revelations, as happened in previous years.

Today the nominations of the games that will be considered in the different categories were revealed, including the highly coveted GOTY (in which we note, to our disappointment, the absence of Starfield). Among Microsoft titles, they are Starfield, Forza Motorsport e Hi-Fi Rush those who earned nominations in multiple categories.

Here is the complete list:

Game of the Year (GOTY)

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Director:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narration:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Artistic Direction:

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Soundtrack and Music:

Alan Wake 2, composer Petri Alanko

Baldur’s Gate 3, composer Borislav Slavov

Final Fantasy XVI, composer Masayoshi Soken

Hi-Fi Rush, audio director Shuichi Kobori

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, composed by Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design:

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance:

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Games for Impact:

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Game in Evolution:

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Best Indie Game:

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie:

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Innovation in accessibility:

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Best Mobile Game:

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR Game:

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village: VR Mode

Synapse

Best Action Game:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Miglior Action/Adventure:

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting Game:

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family Game:

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy Game:

Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp

Cities Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing Game:

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaptation:

Castlevania Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Content Creator dell’Anno:

Ironmouse

People Make Games

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best eSports Game:

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Valorant

Best eSports Athlete:

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut Max “Demon1” Mazanov Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk Phillip “Imperialhal” Lecturer

Miglior Team eSports:

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best eSports Coach:

Christine “Potter” Chi Danny “Zonic” Sorensen Jordan “Gunba” Graham Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam Yoon “Man” Sung-young

Best eSports Event:

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

