2022 is drawing to a close. This year, the world has experienced changes unseen in a century. The changes of the times and the epidemic of the century have superimposed each other. The game of great powers, economic recovery, climate change, and global governance are all facing severe challenges. This change is not limited to one moment, one event, one country and one domain. The African continent has also experienced multiple tests such as extreme weather, wars and conflicts, food security, and humanitarian crises under the influence of the times.

China Central Radio and Television’s Africa Headquarters year-end special article “”Never Say” 2022″ will sort out the main events that the African continent will experience in 2022, and introduce that in the face of changing times, China, as a responsible major country, has demonstrated its responsibility and practiced it with practical actions Conceptual initiatives such as building a community with a shared future for mankind and building a new type of international relations, and developing in cooperation with African countries have injected new impetus into the peace and rejuvenation of the African continent.

Geopolitical Crisis Overlaps Drought, East Africa’s Food Security Is Hard to Guarantee

Although the smoke from the Ukraine crisis rose in Eastern Europe, it also spread to East Africa, 6,000 kilometers away. East Africa relies heavily on imports of wheat, and the largest source countries are Russia and Ukraine. According to the UN World Food Programme, 67% of Kenya’s wheat imports come from Russia and 22% from Ukraine. Affected by the intensified crisis in Ukraine and the increased sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other Western countries, Kenya has experienced serious fuel shortages and rising oil prices this year, which has further pushed up local prices. In addition, it is difficult for Russian chemical fertilizers to reach East Africa, and the lack of fertilizers for tillers exacerbates the shortage of agricultural production.

△The United Nations World Food Program’s map of the proportion of imported wheat in East Africa

Natural disasters brought about by climate change are even more difficult to deal with. Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and many other East African countries have experienced insufficient rainfall for several consecutive rainy seasons and are experiencing the worst drought in 40 years. Thousands of livestock and wild animals died, and crops failed or even failed. The Kenya Food Security Steering Group assessed in July that the maize harvest in some agricultural areas in southeastern Kenya this year may be nearly 80% lower than the average level in the past five years.

△The Horn of Africa is experiencing the worst drought in 40 years

According to data released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Kenya’s national inflation rate reached 9.6% in October, hitting a five-year high. The “pain” brought by the increase in food prices to the local people is the most direct. Fewer people buy meat, and staple foods such as wheat, rice, corn, cassava, and soybeans are barely affordable for the bottom class.

Caroline Ndongu, a single mother in Kenya, is in charge of a public welfare project that provides free lunches for children in slums. She told reporters that she is now more and more powerless. The price of ingredients has basically increased by half. The price of a 25-kg bag of rice has risen from the original 1,500-1,800 Kenyan shillings to about 2,200 Kenyan shillings, and the price of a 2-kg bag of wheat flour has risen from 110 Kenyan shillings to 170-180 Kenyan shillings. shilling.

△Slum children line up to receive free lunch

Chinese technology enters African agricultural cooperation and bears fruit

It was under such drought conditions that exciting news of a bumper harvest came from a university in Kenya.

On the campus of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, the China-Africa Joint Research Center’s modern agriculture demonstration area ushered in a bumper harvest of trial-planted corn in November. The corn planted this time is not a novel variety. The seeds used are the same local white corn as those of ordinary farmers in the surrounding area. The only difference is the adoption of Chinese planting management technology. It is China‘s technology that has allowed the yield of the experimental corn to reach 2,700 kilograms per acre, which is about 50% higher than that of the surrounding areas. Yan Xue, the Chinese director of the China-Africa Joint Research Center, said: “The local residents were very surprised when they saw the planting of our corn, including the yield. They said that they have never seen such a good growing corn so far, especially this year. They did not expect to have such a good yield under drought conditions.”

△The trial planting of local white corn varieties in the modern agriculture demonstration area of ​​China-Africa Joint Research Center has a bumper harvest

Robert Gituru, the African director of the center, told reporters excitedly: “The climate here is very dry, which is why we are very happy that the trial planting has achieved a bumper harvest, and the climate has brought considerable challenges.” He felt that China‘s Plantation management techniques can make farming easier and are also suitable for teaching farmers, and this bumper harvest is just a starting point, which is expected to improve the overall production capacity of Kenyan crops.

△Agricultural experts from China and Africa check the growth of grapes

In recent years, the China-Africa Joint Research Center has introduced many new varieties such as grapes, sweet sorghum, and millet for trial planting locally. In addition to corn, it is also actively exploring new models of using Chinese technology and adding local varieties. The Joint Research Center will also compile pamphlets based on successful experiences and distribute them to surrounding farmers, trying to popularize the most efficient technology for farmers in the simplest way.

Equally simple and efficient, and popular in Kenya, is China‘s greenhouse technology.

In 1997, Professor Liu Gaoqiong from Nanjing Agricultural University was sent to Egerton University to participate in the agricultural education assistance project. He tried to use the greenhouse he brought from China to grow tomatoes, and the output was 5-7 times higher than that of the local area. When the Kenyan President Moi visited the greenhouse, he praised: “This is really a miracle.” Later, government officials, farmers and students came to visit and study one after another, and China‘s greenhouse technology began to be promoted in Kenya. Professor Liu Gaoqiong said that under the current drought conditions, greenhouse technology has been favored by local farmers, and the use of greenhouse technology has become a fashion in Kenyan agricultural planting. He said: “In the past 10 years, greenhouses have reached a peak, and many farmers have begun to buy greenhouses. Now the main crops are tomatoes and sweet peppers, which are the main local vegetable crops.”

△Professor Liu Gaoqiong from Nanjing Agricultural University led African students to check the growth of sweet peppers in greenhouses

Samuel Nyalala, dean of the Graduate School of Egerton University, said that there were greenhouses in Kenya before, but they were basically used for flower planting or other large-scale farms. China’s greenhouse technology is the first to be adopted in Kenya. Greenhouse technology for small-scale vegetable cultivation. Local farmers welcome Chinese greenhouses because they are simple and very effective. In the past ten years, greenhouse technology has increased the yield of vegetables and small fruits, contributing to Kenya’s food security and increasing farmers’ income.

△The production of fruits and vegetables in the greenhouse is quite abundant

Relying on greenhouse technology, Professor Liu Gaoqiong worked with Kenyan experts to cultivate new crop varieties. So far, 14 varieties have been promoted and planted in Kenya. These new varieties cultivated using Chinese greenhouse technology not only have high yields, but also have good taste and rich nutrition, and are deeply loved by local farmers and markets.

△Tomatoes cultivated by Chinese greenhouse technology are loved by local farmers

In addition, Chinese-funded enterprises in Kenya are also actively fulfilling their social responsibilities. The Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association, composed of 100 Chinese-funded enterprises in Kenya, donated 10 million Kenyan shillings to the Kenyan government on December 2 to help Kenya fight the drought.

△The Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association donated 10 million Kenyan shillings to the Kenyan government on December 2

“Belt and Road” to teach people to fish and high technology to help farmers and farmers through multiple channels

With the continuous deepening of agricultural science and technology cooperation between China and Kenya, the China-Kenya Crop Molecular Biology “Belt and Road” Joint Laboratory was also unveiled at Egerton University. Here, agricultural scholars from more than a dozen African countries including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and China use advanced molecular biology techniques to detect crop genes, diseases and insect pests, and screen for more drought-resistant seeds. Stephen Gisengu, a teacher in the Crop Molecular Biology Laboratory, said: “Nowadays we are moving from traditional breeding to crop molecular biology assisted breeding, so I think this laboratory, how important it is, cannot be overstated. The laboratory is very important to Kenya and Global agriculture is critical and important.”

△A researcher conducts experiments in the China-Kenya Crop Molecular Biology “Belt and Road” Joint Laboratory

The core of technical cooperation is personnel training. Thanks to China and Kenya’s continuous deepening of the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road Initiative”, more and more Kenyan students go to China to learn advanced agricultural technology. At Egerton University alone, there are about 60 doctoral students returning to Kenya from China to teach.

China not only helps Kenya cultivate top talents, but also goes to the grassroots level to help ordinary local farmers. On October 18, the “China-Africa Agricultural Development and Poverty Reduction Demonstration Village” was established in Matangitissa Village, Nakuru County, Kenya. This is the first demonstration village built in Kenya, and it is also one of the first batch of demonstration villages established in Africa by the “‘Belt and Road’ South-South Cooperation Agricultural Education Technology Innovation Alliance”. During the three-year construction period (2022-2025), the demonstration village will promote in Kenya a number of advanced and practical agriculture urgently needed in Kenya, such as new varieties of grain and beans, through training demonstrations and irregular guidance from experts technology, so as to improve the level of Kenya’s agricultural science and technology, and increase rural production and income.

△”China-Africa Agricultural Development and Poverty Reduction Demonstration Village” was established in Matangitissa Village, Nakuru County, Kenya

Whether it is the “Belt and Road” initiative, the global development initiative, or the “nine projects” of China‘s cooperation with Africa, food security will always be one of the priority areas of China‘s cooperation with Africa. Samuel Nyalala, dean of the Graduate School of Egerton University, expects that in the future, the China-Africa community of destiny will enable Africa to achieve better development. Nyalala said: “We very much expect that global development initiatives can play a greater role in increasing food supply and improving the livelihood of small farmers in Kenya. China, Kenya, and China and Africa have formed a community of destiny. China has been able to feed such a large population. We need Introduce Chinese technology to achieve food self-sufficiency. So I think we need to strengthen our shared destiny.”

In addition to using technology to help local agricultural development, ensuring food security, solving the problem of agricultural product sales, and making local farmers rich have become important topics in China‘s agricultural cooperation with Kenya.

△The 4th “African Goods” Online Shopping Festival

At the 4th “African Goods” online shopping festival held this year, 62 kinds of Kenya’s famous and special native products such as tea, coffee, roses and nuts met with Chinese consumers. On August 2, the first batch of Kenyan fresh avocados left for China and went to the Chinese table. Kenya was also the first African country to export fresh avocados to China. In the three months to the end of October, the avocados exported to China helped Kenya earn With an income of over 7 billion Kenyan shillings, high-quality Kenyan avocados also shined at this year’s CIIE.

△Shanghai Customs inspected and quarantined the first batch of Kenyan avocados exported to China

Agricultural cooperation is an important part of China-Africa cooperation and has great potential for development. China is a big agricultural country, and agriculture is also an important industry in most African countries. “Teaching a man to fish is worse than giving him a fish.” In the past ten years, China has continuously strengthened its agricultural technical cooperation with Africa to help Africa ensure food security and help Africa increase its income from agricultural products. Africa is eager to learn from China‘s advanced experience and technology, and China also hopes to walk hand in hand with the African continent on the road of agricultural development, and jointly build a bright future for a China-Africa community with a shared future.

(Headquarters reporter Zhao Qian)

[

责编：杨煜 ]