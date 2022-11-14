BEIJING – The noodles, the basketball games, the visits to California and those endless chats. The personal relationship between Xi Jinping e Joe Biden it begins eleven years ago: when China and the United States, despite differences and mistrust, were trying to get closer together. “The trajectory of the relationship is absolutely positive and is of great interest to both countries,” Biden said in 2011 when the US leader came to Beijing to closely study the future Communist leader, then a vice president like him.

However, the positivity and optimism of a decade ago have been replaced by mutual suspicion and hostility. Ever since Biden returned to the White House as president, he was faced with a relationship between the United States and China in its worst condition in decades, from tensions over trade, technology, geopolitics such as the Taiwanese question, the Russian war in Ukraine. And a counterpart, Xi, fresh from his third term at the helm of China, which places him in a position of strength never before had by any Chinese leader.

Personal relationships in China matter, a great deal. And when Biden was elected, many at the top of the Communist leadership hoped that, after the Trump administration’s sinking, a dialogue could resume. After all, the two have known each other for many years.

August 18th 2011: Biden arrives in Beijing. Obama’s number two takes a break in a restaurant in the shadow of the Drum Tower in the center of the capital. Order noodles, the typical Chinese noodles, with bean cream, take pictures with the diners and with the owner of the restaurant, who inaugurated the Biden Menu that year. As a sign of friendship. In the evening, the two attend a friendly basketball game together, between Georgetown University e i Bayi Rockets, a team representing the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Unfortunately the game ends in a bad fight.

During those five days of visit, Xi accompanies Biden to Chengdu, among the marvelous temples of the Sichuan city, with the two for a walk in shirt sleeves escorted by their interpreters. And in the Tibetan plateau, where the two exchange “profound thoughts about America”. The following year, Xi flew to the States. The archives bring up their visit to a California school, complete with an exchange of t-shirts between the then two vice presidents with the words “fostering friendship between America and China“.

Or the press conference in Los Angeles with a taste of a chocolate-covered macadamia nut in front of a rather amused Biden. With Xi telling him how difficult it is to find time to relax. “It’s like the name of that American film: Mission Impossible,” reported the chronicles of the time, which recall how the two had private meetings for a total of 20 hours.

Their face-to-face meetings continued even after Xi came to power in 2012. “Vice President Biden, let me warmly welcome you to China again, my old friend. You have long been engaged in growing China-US relations and I want to commend you for the great work you have done. And I hope your current visit will help us to further deepen mutual trust, exchanges and cooperation ”. Signed by Xi Jinping, December 4, 2013, Great Hall of the People, Beijing. An era, geopolitical, ago.

Maybe old friends never were. Certainly excellent acquaintances, who have often met in recent years, discussing complex issues – from disputes in the South China Sea to trade.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, the two leaders have spoken five times by phone or video call. But their lengthy discussions have not resolved a series of profound disagreements, including acrimony over what American officials see as China‘s grim human rights record and a permissive stance towards the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Chinese officials complain about the Trump-era tariffs that Biden has kept on Chinese goods and argue that Biden’s efforts to build an alliance in Asia are aimed at containing China. But their most heated dispute is over Taiwan. No American president has recently taken a bolder stance on the issue than Biden. He has declared four times that the US military will defend Taiwan if China attacks it.

Scenes like those seen eleven years ago are unthinkable. The two will return to look each other in the eye today.