Norbert Feher, also known as “Igor the Russian”, was sentenced to another four years in prison in Spain

Norbert Feher, the Serbian man known in Italian newspapers as “Igor the Russian”, was sentenced to another four years in prison in Spain. Feher, who has been detained in the country since 2017, was found guilty of assaulting five prison staff at Dueñas prison in northern Spain with tiles, where he had been transferred after threatening a police officer at the prison where he was being held previously. The conviction was achieved through a plea deal.

Feher was arrested in Spain in 2017 after several months on the run: in 2021 he was sentenced to 30 years in prison (the maximum sentence in the country) for killing three people in Spanish territory and 21 years for the attempted murder of two others. Before that, in 2019, he had been sentenced to life imprisonment in Italy for the murders of Davide Fabbri and Valerio Verri, which took place in April 2017 between Bologna and Ferrara. Fabbri was a tobacconist, killed during a robbery in Budrio, in the province of Bologna; Verri was a volunteer forest ranger who had accidentally stopped Feher for an anti-poaching check. At the moment Feher is in the prison of Huelva, in Andalusia, the fifth in six years of imprisonment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

