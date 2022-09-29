The gas leaks from the Nord Stream become four, and it seems there may have been another explosion. The Swedish newspaper reports it The evening paperaccording to which “the fourth gas leak was detected in the Baltic Sea, and is located between the two on Nord Stream 1 but originates from Nord Stream 2”, while the seismologist Björn Lund “does not exclude that a another detonation “.

Italy deploys ships and robots to defend gas pipelines after the Nord Stream explosion by Gianluca Di Feo

September 28, 2022



According to the Swedish news agency TT the fourth leak was found off the southern coast of Sweden and the Swedish coast guard reported having a boat at the site of the spill. All four leaks are in international waters, two near Sweden and two near Denmark. Nord Stream pipelines run along the Baltic to transport gas from Russia to Germany. Neither line, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, was operational, but both were full of gas. The governments of Denmark and Sweden believe that the leaks off their countries are due to “deliberate action”.

Baltic, the missions of the Russian fleet in the area of ​​the explosion by Gianluca Di Feo

September 28, 2022



Before the leaks were detected, explosions were recorded. A first explosion was recorded by seismologists on Monday in the southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm. A second, stronger explosion, recorded Monday evening north-east of the island, was equivalent to a magnitude 2.3 earthquake. Explosions were also recorded from seismic stations in Denmark, Norway and Finland. Some European officials and energy experts believe Russia is likely to be responsible for any sabotage (it directly benefits from rising energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe), but others have warned against pointing fingers. until the investigators can determine what happened.

Gas leak from Nord Stream, for the Germans “irreversible damage”. Moscow accuses the US: “Biden threatened him” by Luca Pagni

September 28, 2022



And while accusations are being exchanged on the responsibilities of the West and Russia, environmental damage is also beginning to be assessed. Unusually high levels of greenhouse gases in the air have been detected by Swedish research stations. “We see an increase in the concentration of methane gas and we know that the air currents are coming from the Bornholm area (Danish island close to the plant where the leak was detected)”. About twelve hours earlier, at the Uppsala research station, elevated levels of the same gas were measured: “It’s a rather interesting coincidence that when we look at the air masses and how they traveled to get here, we can see that they went through the Baltic Sea around Bornholm. Therefore, there is a high probability that the methane gas in the air masses comes from leaks from Nord Stream, “says Tobias Biermann, research engineer at the Swedish research station Hyltemossa.