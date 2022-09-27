ROMA – It’s a spy story full blown. An accident that could be an attack or even a sabotage. With reciprocal accusations between sovereign governments and both environmental – for the dangers of sea pollution – and financial repercussions, for the increase in the prices of energy raw materials. Nothing is missing around the alarm launched Monday night for gas leaking from the pipelines of the Nord Stream 2a few kilometers from the coasts of Denmarkwhich was followed by a second incident this time not far from Sweden.