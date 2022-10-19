BERLIN – The first sensational photos of the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines have come out. She posted them on Twitter by the Swedish tabloid Expressen with the warning to little trust the “bomb experts” who will predictably comment on them. On the other hand, they are underwater images that are hardly intelligible to inexperienced eyes. A couple show crumpled metal sheets – “steel remnants of the explosion,” the caption reads – then there’s one from the huge hole in the pipeline and one from the pit dug by the explosion.