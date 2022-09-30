Listen to the audio version of the article

Damage to the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea has favored the release of an “enormous amount of methane” into the atmosphere. The size of the leak is similar to that of the annual methane emissions of a metropolis like Paris or a country like Denmark.

This is what emerges from the observations carried out by various ground stations of the Icos (Integrated Carbon Observation System), a European research infrastructure. The satellite observations did not detect the emissions, writes Icos in a statement, “because the weather was cloudy”, but the picture of the first surveys is already alarming.

In detail, Icos estimates speak of the release of at least 40 thousand tons of methane into the air. Those presented on September 30 by the Norwegian Institute for Air Research (Nilu), an independent institute, double to an estimate of 80,000. “We have never seen anything like this in any of our observers,” said Nilu researcher Cathrine Lund Myhre. The emissions correspond to an increase in the concentration of methane in the atmosphere of about 20 per cent.

Emissions to Finland, Sweden and Norway

The director of the Icos Carbon Portal, Alex Vermeulen, however, stated that at the moment it is impossible to accurately quantify the losses, given that methane is still gushing from the plant and the weather conditions are prohibitive. In a second moment, he specifies “we may be able to confirm and quantify” the losses. In the meantime, the gas cloud is moving towards the Finnish archipelago, Sweden and Norway, even reaching the United Kingdom. A video made by Icos shows the cloud moving in Northern Europe, floating to the west.

The tail of the cloud towards Italy

The tail of the cloud should also arrive in Italy during the day. There is no danger of pollution or for the health of citizens, since the cloud is very diluted in the atmosphere and since methane is a climate-altering gas (which affects global warming), it is non-polluting. This is explained by Bernardo Gozzini, director of the Lamma-Cnr Consortium.