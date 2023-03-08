Listen to the audio version of the article

The new leads by are aimed at pro-Ukrainian groups intelligence on the sabotage of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline, in September 2022. The New York Times claims it, quoting US intelligence sources, according to whom there is no evidence of the involvement of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky or his government. Confirmation comes from Germany: German investigators have not yet found evidence of who ordered and carried out the sabotage, but the trail of its preparation would lead to Ukraine, according to Ard, Swr and Zeit. Kiev yesterday again denied any involvement.

The hypothesis: sabotage by Putin’s opponents

The information gathered by US intelligence, writes the New York Times, suggests that the sabotage was carried out by opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Without clarifying the identity of the members of the group, or who directed or financed the operation, it is argued that the saboteurs are most likely Ukrainian or Russian citizens. No Americans or British would be involved.

According to German media, the sabotage was carried out with the help of a yacht chartered by a company based in Poland, apparently to two Ukrainian citizens. The commando would have been made up of five men and a woman, of unknown nationality. Investigators would pinpoint the vessel’s position the day after the sabotage. The yacht was examined after its return and investigators reportedly found traces of explosives on board. The hypothesis of a misdirection operation is not excluded.

The accusations of Poland and Ukraine against Russia

In the aftermath of the sabotage, Poland and Ukraine accused Russia, which pointed the finger at London. US officials now say they have found no evidence of Russian government involvement.

Among the various hypotheses formulated in recent months, there is one, formulated by the US journalist Seymour Hersh, which puts the US in its sights, relying on a sentence pronounced by President Joe Biden shortly before the conflict began. “If Russia invades, that is, if tanks and troops cross the border into Ukraine, then there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. We will end this,” Biden said.