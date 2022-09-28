The revelations on the damage related to the Nord Stream gas pipelines cause the markets to worry: the price of gas rises and reaches 210 euros, marking the highs of the day. The Ttf in Amsterdam recorded a + 12.5% ​​on the assumptions of the German Tagesspiegel who reports government sources according to which the Nord Stream could possibly be unusable forever. The secret services in Germany believe that the three pipes of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines , probably damaged by an attack. If not repaired quickly, salt water will enter the pipes and corrode them and may even be unusable forever. According to government sources cited by the newspaper, if they are not repaired immediately, the salt water can corrode the material they are made of.

Russia intends to ask for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to be called to discuss gas leaks at Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 in the Baltic Sea. This was announced by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

The cause of the leaks has not yet been clarified. The West and Russia continue to blame each other, talking about sabotage or the consequence of an attack. For the EU, working to identify the origin of the explosions, it was “a deliberate act”. By contrast, the Kremlin called accusing Moscow “stupid and absurd” and asked US President Joe Biden to clarify whether Washington is behind it. The answer was not long in coming: “Ridiculous” to insinuate that the US could be responsible for the incidents in Nord Stream: a senior White House executive said in relation to the Moscow accusations. “We all know that Russia has a long history of spreading disinformation and is doing it again,” said Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the National Security Council.

The fact remains that if the opinion of the Teutonic intelligence turns out to be correct, it could be a serious damage to the supply of gas throughout the old continent and just on the eve of winter.

Dmitry Polyansky, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, specified that Moscow hopes that the UN Security Council meeting on Nord Stream can be held tomorrow. «Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in relation to the sabotage against two lines of the Nord Stream. We expect it to be held tomorrow, ”Polyansky wrote on Telegram after Zakharova’s announcement.

Meanwhile, Norway intends to deploy the military to protect its oil and gas plants. This was confirmed by the Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Stoere, after the suspected attack that caused leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipelines that pass through the waters of Denmark and Sweden. “The army will be clearly visible at the oil and gas plants in Norway,” said Stoere, according to whom any attack on the offshore plants will be “managed together with our allies.” Sweden has also launched an investigation into “aggravated sabotage”.

“The accident that hit two Nord Stream lines in the Baltic Sea and the new calculation method chosen by Arera for the updating of tariffs and the lack of gas availability in Italy for the winter season are likely to skyrocket bills of Italians, with new inevitable increases that will follow one another until December ». This was reported by Assoutenti, who returns to criticize Arera’s decision on gas tariffs and announces the sting that awaits the Italians. The president Furio Truzzi states: “To all this is added the uncertainty of resources, with the availability of gas that in Italy may not be sufficient to face the winter season, considering that about 15 billion cubic meters are still missing. to guarantee national needs “.

According to Kristoffer Bottzauw, head of the Danish energy agency, more than half of the gas from Nord Stream 1 and 2 has left the pipelines and the remaining volume is expected to be eliminated by Sunday.