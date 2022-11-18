The explosions that hit the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines at the end of September, contributing significantly to the gas crisis, were the result of sabotage. This was stated by the Swedish district attorney, Mats Ljungqvist, head of the investigation conducted by the Stockholm authorities. “The Nord Stream pipeline was hit by serious sabotage – he said – traces of explosives were found on foreign objects found”.

“During the crime scene investigation conducted in the Baltic Sea, many artifacts were collected and the area was thoroughly analysed. The analyzes carried out show explosive residues on various foreign objects found. Advanced analysis work continues to draw more reliable conclusions about the incident,” prosecutor Ljungqvist said in a press release.

“Cooperation between the Swedish authorities and those of other countries is excellent. For the continuation of the preliminary investigations and the various ongoing collaborations, it is important to be able to work in peace », he added. According to Ljungqvist, the preliminary investigation is very complex and extensive and it is not yet clear whether anyone will be charged with a crime.

The investigations continue, therefore, also taking into consideration the report that the satellite monitoring company SpaceKnow has provided to NATO in recent days. Which reveals: the satellites would have identified two large ships with their trackers switched off near the Nord Stream 2 a few days before September 26, when the leaks from which almost 400,000 tons of methane were leaked. The two ships, 95 to 130 meters long, “had their trackers turned off, so there is no information about their movements, and they were trying to hide their location and general information from the world,” explained Jerry Javornicky. CEO and co-founder of SpaceKnow.

The discovery was made thanks to the algorithms of a machine learning system, which made it possible to detect the objects present in the images collected by multiple satellite systems (including paid and free services) over a period of 90 days. In this way, 25 ships that would have crossed the area near the sites of the Nord Stream 2 leaks were identified: the only two ships with the automatic identification system (AIS) switched off would have passed just a few days before the discovery of the methane leaks