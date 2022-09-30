BERLIN – While the mystery of the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines persists and the mutual accusations between Russia and the West add fuel to the fire of tensions over the conflict in Ukraine, the first, disturbing details begin to leak from the investigation. The explosions that damaged the pipelines in four points off the Danish island of Bornholm (the fourth leak was discovered yesterday by the Swedish authorities), would have been very powerful. Each would be equivalent to a 500-kilogram charge of TNT. He writes it Spiegel, citing intelligence sources. And the German government, which does not yet formulate hypotheses on the possible source of the attacks, is convinced that the saboteur may therefore have been “only a state”.

The same sources also believe that the pipelines are unlikely to be repaired. The gas could stop coming out of the leaks as early as the beginning of next week: according to the Nord Stream company, already on Monday (at the time of the attacks the pipelines were both blocked but full of methane). However, the pipes are rapidly filling with seawater, and the inner lining is extremely sensitive and can corrode in no time. In short, once they are filled with water, the pipes of Nord Stream 1 and 2 risk becoming unusable. But yesterday Nord Stream also specified that until they are repaired it will be difficult to formulate a realistic assessment of the damage.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, yesterday, he said bluntly that “judging by the damage to the pipelines we can say: soon there will be no more supplies from Russia”. And the German government has pulled out another “bazooka” like during the financial crisis and Covid, this time to calm prices. Berlin will put 200 billion euros on the table to curb inflation and relieve citizens and companies of mega-bills.

September 27, 2022



Meanwhile, Moscow raises the tone on the Nord Stream affair. The Kremlin is once again accusing the United States of sabotaging the pipelines, both through the spokesperson Dmitry Peskovboth through the communications officer of the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. The first spoke of a “terrorist act”, called for an “urgent investigation” and recalled that “many more aviation vehicles belonging to NATO countries have been sighted in the Baltic Sea”. And Zakharova pointed out that the accidents in the seas of Denmark and Sweden occurred in territories “fully controlled” by the American secret services.

In the West, however, the suspicion that it was the Russians is growing stronger, even if the countries bordering the Baltic Sea remain cautious so as not to exacerbate an already very heavy situation with Moscow. In the evening, however, intelligence sources revealed to CNN that two Russian navy ships were reported to have been spotted near the areas of the leaks.

Russia has asked for the immediate convening of the UN Security Council, which will meet today to discuss the attack. But in the meantime, NATO has warned that “any deliberate attack against an infrastructure of allied countries will lead to a united and determined response. We will support the investigation”. Today the European energy ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss anti-crisis measures.

Meanwhile, some analyzes reveal the monstrous environmental damage of the attack, and experts already say that it is a disaster of historical proportions. Methane is the most dangerous greenhouse gas. And huge quantities have been dispersing into the air since Monday. According to Manfred Santen of Greenpeace, “the amount of CO2 is equivalent to what the whole of Germany produces in ten days”.