Sick justice costs Italy two GDP points a year. An economic damage that prevents foreign investors from coming to the country. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, guest of the LSE (London School of Economics) in London for the “2023 Italian Symposium”, a conference on the country organized by Italian students gathered in the UIS (United Italian Societies), recalls that the first reform Italy needs is that of civil trials. Ironically, the building next to the one where he speaks from is the seat of the Royal Court of Justice, the English Crown Courts, where thousands of companies and individuals, from all over the world, turn every year to settle disputes. The British judicial system, based very much on settlement, works so well that we even come from abroad to use it. Contrappasso Dantesque, the Italian one is so inefficient that it discourages foreigners from doing business in the country.

The boost to GDP? From the courtroom

More than for innovation or growth, the economy in Italy passes through the courtrooms: «The slowness of the processes and the uncertainty of the law are the two great evils of Italian justice» noted Nordio in front of a public of young Italian students of the prestigious English university. If it takes years to obtain payment of a credit and if a sentence is overturned by appeals and counter-appeals, a foreigner would hardly come to Italy to do business. This reluctance costs money 2 points of GDPa figure estimated at approx 40 billion euros. Stimulating the economy with various tax bonuses is of little use: investors look to the country’s administrative machine more than a one-off incentive.

Rewrite the Vassalli Reform

From the stage of the Hong Kong Theatre, Government Minister Meloni also announces an epochal reform, which no government has ever had the courage to implement: that of the Criminal Procedure. However, it will be essential that “the executive lasts the entire legislature”, to proceed with the rewriting of the Vassalli Code. The former magistrate, who was at the forefront of the fight against Red Brigades and uncovered it scandal of the Moses of Venicehe recalled how the Penal Code, the corpus of laws, dates back to Rocco codein 1930, therefore a product of the Fascism. While the Criminal Procedure, introduced in 1988, was signed by Giuliano Vassalli, “who had strongly anti-fascist positions” notes the minister. Curiously, “the Rocco Code has proven to stand the test of time and is still considered compatible with the Constitution” while the Vassal Code «it has been repeatedly demolished and deemed incompatible with the Constitution, which is also the fruit of the anti-fascist fathers. Therefore, the three most important laws of the State are today in conflict with each other» comments Nordio, announcing that he would like to set himself the goal of the Government to rewrite the criminal procedure, with a “guaranteed” system, which does not mean impunity, but “limit the preventative prison, an all-Italian anomaly» and introduce «certain and immediate penalties, based on balance».

Reforms to attract investors

Even before tackling the great moloch of criminal justice, Nordio gives precedence precisely to the economy: the country must start again, after 20 years of bringing up the rear in Europe, to which the pandemic was also added. And a vital hub for the relaunch is to make the country more attractive to foreign investors, who are instead frightened by bureaucratic lengths: something is moving with “the birth of the Judge’s Office”. The bulk of the streamlining is expected thanks to the funds of the Pnrr, «but the resources must be used well» warns Nordio. The digitization of the massive paper bureaucracy of civil justice is a first step. On the other hand, Italy has committed itself to the EU reduce the duration of processes by 40%. e you eliminate 90% of arrears in courtrooms.

Engagement on Ukraine

The minister will return to London shortly: a meeting between all the justice ministers of the European countries is scheduled in 20 days. A will be announced International Code of War Crimes. It is Europe’s response to justice to the war in Ukraine.