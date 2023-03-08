LONDON – Who blew up he Nord Stream? New revelations of The New York Times accuse a group of Ukrainian saboteurs, leaving it doubtful whether they acted independently or on the orders of the Kiev government. The latter denies any responsibility, while the Kremlin comments that the indiscretions of the western media are only an attempt to “distract” from the real culprits of the action and the United States invites us to wait for the end of the investigations by Germany, Sweden and Denmark before draw conclusions.