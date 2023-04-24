by palermotoday.it – ​​8 seconds ago

There are mysterious alchemies which make the performance of an opera, performed so many times by the same cast, a special, memorable case. It happened yesterday evening on the stage of the Teatro Massimo in Palermo where Marina Rebeka, a Norma in state…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Norma” enchants the audience of the Teatro Massimo in Palermo, ovations for the whole cast appeared 8 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».