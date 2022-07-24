Home World Normality in Taiwan, a life under the shadow of the Chinese threat
World

Normality in Taiwan, a life under the shadow of the Chinese threat

Normality in Taiwan, a life under the shadow of the Chinese threat

Taipei – Taiwan is a geopolitical frontline that doesn’t want to be. Rationally, he knows the risks he runs. “We are forced to see China as an enemy,” government officials say privately but explicitly. Emotionally, the threat fades into three quarters of a century of peace, thirty of democracy and one of the highest levels of well-being in Asia – and in the world.

