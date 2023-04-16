Normalization continues in the Middle East: new diplomatic contacts Turkey-Egypt, the Syrian minister in Saudi Arabia after 12 years

The “multidirectional” dynamic of rapprochements between countries of the Middle East: it is from the last 48 hours both the news of the historic visit of Syrian foreign minister in Riyadh, after more than 12 years, than that of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Türkiye ed Egypt. It won’t be a “season of love” that has been going on for a few months in the area, but it appears at least like the season of normalizations: emerged in the regional media in a sudden, almost surprising way, they had been simmering in different ways for a few months, in some cases for a few years. The resumption of diplomatic relations between the two regional “giants”, Saudi Arabia e Iran had “fermented” in two years of more or less confidential talks, mediated by Iraq e Oman and culminated with the Chinese diplomatic initiative.

Preceding it was the reconnection in August 2022 of relations between Teheran and two monarchies linked to Riyadh, the United Arab Emirates and the Kuwaitin turn connected to that of relationships – always with the mediation of Beijing – between Qatar they UAE which in 2017, together with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrainthey had cut ties with Doha also because of his relations with the Islamic Republic. In recent days it is also the announcement of the reopening of the embassies between Doha and Manamawhile the delicate one dates back to January 2021 – due to the historic positioning of Doha with respect to the Muslim Brotherhoodbadly seen Cairo – reapproachment between Qatar and Egypt which then evolved with the signing in September 2022 of a Memorandum of intent which also involved the respective sovereign wealth funds and, last March, with the first agreements of military cooperation.

Normalization between Tehran and the countries of Gulf perhaps constituted the zenith of this broad process, made possible by the fertilization of the diplomatic terrain over the last two years, which was then able to stimulate further recompositions: first of all the renewal of the dialogue between Riyadh and the ribelli Houthi in Yemenwhich in the last week seems to have entered its hottest phases, with a proposal for cease-fire by the Saudis – with Oman’s mediation – and the announcement of the exchange of nearly a thousand prisoners of war. Secondly, the historic visit – after more than twelve years – to Jeddah by the Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdadto follow up, together with its counterpart and namesake, the principe Faisal bin Farhanto the recomposition of relationships after the breakup during the early stages of the conflict in Syriain which Riyadh had firmly sided with the opposition by funding some rebel groups.

On the sidelines of the dialogue movements brought to light or influenced by the rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran, there is also that between Egypt and Turkey. “We have found an agreement for a path that will lead us to restore more substantial levels of diplomatic representations, which we will announce at the appropriate time, as part of the preparatory work for a wider summit between the two countries“, he declared in Cairo last Thursday Sameh ShoukryEgyptian Foreign Minister, during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. The first official meeting between the two countries after ten years, preceded by an informal meeting between al-Sisi ed Erdogan during i World Cup in Qatarand which will probably be followed in the coming weeks by a further meeting between the two presidents in office, even if the Turkish one will have to deal with the elections next month.

Propitiated – as in the case of Riyadh and Damascus – by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria on 6 February and by the consequent humanitarian aid channeled to the two countries from various states in the Middle East (including Egypt), the process of recomposing the tensions between two of the three most populous countries in the regional quadrant seems to be uncertain and delicate, perhaps also precisely because of its lateral nature with respect to the historic fault line between Iran and Saudi Arabia (it is more than anything else the rapprochement between Qatar and the Saudi axis that has pushed Ankara to dialogue, ndr). Its consequences, however, promise to be relevant, in proportion to how far-fetched this was considered reapproachment until a few months ago.

Ankara and Cairo broke up in 2013, following the coup d’état led by Abdel Fattah Al Sisi against Mohammad Morsifirst elected president in the history of the country, at the head of a party that is an expression of the Muslim Brotherhood, from which theAkp of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Since that time Cairo, which considers the Brotherhood one terrorist organizationhad begun to accuse Ankara – where some exponents in exile had been welcomed, as well as a series of exponents of the armed movement Hasmwhose extradition Cairo is still asking for – of “support for terrorism”.

This was not the lowest point: tensions between the two countries have continued over the years, first with respect to the Turkish posture in the conflict in Syria and then, in 2020, with the serious risk of a escalation militare after Turkey had intervened in Libya in support of the Tripoli government – ​​supported by the UN – of Fayez al-Serraj: effectively preventing its collapse, curbing the siege against it and the rise of the general Khalifa Haftaral-Sisi’s dolphin, also supported by Russia and United Arab Emirates. In those days, the Egyptian president had publicly defined the Turkish intervention in Libya as a “threat to Egypt’s national security”, up to ordering Egyptian troops in June 2022 to “stand ready for missions across the border”.

The Libyan dossier remains the most delicate but not without outlets: Cairo is still asking for the withdrawal of all militias supported by Ankara, which remains unlikely but which could gradually imply a reduction of the commitment, perhaps through the permanence of Turkish military advisers but not of the militants from Syria, contextual to the Egyptian openness towards the Tripoli government. This could also be linked to a solution to the dispute linked to the agreement that Ankara reached with Tripoli for the exploration of offshore fields in its exclusive economic zone, poorly digested by both Egypt and the Greece.

With these premises, in a certain sense still “fresh”, it appears understandable how this aspect of regional normalization is viewed with greater apprehension, above all from the Egyptian side, with the Foreign Minister who has invoked by Ankara “concrete actions that demonstrate a alignment with Egyptian principles and objectives”, and whose media tend to support the expectation of the Turkish vote to understand how to proceed further.

The paradoxical aspect, in a report which even during the meeting between the two foreign ministers did not fail to bring to the attention of the substantial differences – with Shoukri’s request for (an improbable, ndr) “withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria” – is linked to a certain degree of impermeability to the geopolitical tension of commercial relations, to an extent and in ways similar to what happens between Ankara and Tehran itself, solid commercial partners even during the harshest phases of the conflict in Syria which saw them on opposite sides. Turkish investments in Egypt amounted to $2.5 billion in 2021, with trade between the two countries almost tripling between 2007 and 2020, reaching around 11.5 billion. The Turkish companies active in Egypt have always continued to operate, both during the coup against Morsi and in the following years, in which Istanbul and Ankara broadcast stations operated by exiled Egyptians, strongly critical of the Egyptian president and of which Cairo continues to ask for the closure.