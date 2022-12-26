original title:

China News Agency, Los Angeles, December 25th (Reporter Zhang Shuo) Despite a large drop, “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Avatar: The Way of Water) still easily won the weekend box office champion in North America.

According to the film market data released by the box office statistics website boxofficemojo on December 25, the North American weekend box office (December 23-25) of 16 films reported a revenue of approximately US$83.75 million, a decrease of approximately 45% month-on-month.

“Avatar: Way of Water” earned an estimated $56 million at the North American box office in its second opening weekend. Despite a month-on-month drop of 58%, it still accounted for more than two-thirds of the total box office in this statistical period, and continued to rank first in the latest North American weekend box office list. At present, this fantasy action film has accumulated about 280 million US dollars in North America. Including overseas markets, the total box office so far has quickly exceeded 880 million US dollars.

Under the halo of “Avatar: Way of Water”, the four new faces in the top ten North American weekend box office box office this issue are also worthy of attention.

The cartoon “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) was released on the 21st and ranked second on the list with an estimated US$11.35 million in its opening weekend. Eleven years ago, the first Puss in Boots film earned nearly $555 million at the global box office. The launch of “Puss in Boots 2” was not only nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, but also rated 7.7 on IMDb, 75 on MTC, and 95% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes by major movie websites. The CinemaScore score is A, and the four indicators all surpass the previous work. Some critics said that the film is well-produced and the story is told very carefully.

The biographical musical drama “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody) was released on the 23rd and won the third place on the list with an estimated US$5.3 million opening weekend box office. At present, major movie websites evaluate it as 6.8 on IMDb, 55 on MTC, and only 46% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Some viewers said that the film brought music enjoyment to Whitney Houston fans, but as a biopic, the portrayal of the protagonist’s fate is obviously not enough.

Awards season hit “Babylon,” which opened on the same day, entered the list at No. 4 with an estimated $3.5 million opening weekend. This historical drama comedy that once again focuses on Hollywood, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, who won the Oscar for Best Director with “La La Land”, won the 80th Golden Globe Nominated for 5 awards in the film category. At present, major movie websites evaluate it as 7.6 on IMDb, 59 on MTC, 55% on Rotten Tomatoes, and C+ on CinemaScore.

As the number of screening halls increased from single digits to triple digits, the weekend box office of the feature film “The Whale” (The Whale), which was shortlisted for the Golden Lion Award in the main competition unit of the 79th Venice Film Festival, soared by about 537% from the previous month. About US$920,000 rose from No. 14 on the previous list to No. 7 in this round. At present, major movie websites evaluate it as IMDb score 8.2, MTC score 60, and Rotten Tomatoes freshness 65%. Brendan Fraser was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama at the 80th Golden Globe Awards for this film.

In addition, the Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” fell by nearly 44% month-on-month, with a weekend box office of about 3.02 million US dollars, falling from the runner-up in the previous list to the fifth place in this round. At present, the cumulative box office of this sci-fi action film in North America is about 427 million U.S. dollars. Including overseas markets, the total box office has exceeded 800 million U.S. dollars so far.

In the new week, the comedy drama “A Man Called Otto” (A Man Called Otto) starring Tom Hanks will be released on a limited scale on December 30.