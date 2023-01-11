North American Leaders Summit Held in Mexico, U.S., Canada and Mexico Issue Joint Statement

At 17:00 local time on January 10, US President Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and Mexican President Lopez held a press conference for the North American Leaders Summit at the National Palace in Mexico City, and issued a joint statement after the meeting.

US President Biden stated in a statement that the current problems facing North America and the world can no longer be solved by cutting off the links between countries. At the same time, he also mentioned the issue of drugs and illegal immigration in the statement.

In this regard, Mexican President López said that Mexico, as a safe third country, will receive Central and South American immigrants repatriated from the United States. He emphasized that immigrants from Central and South America are forced to choose to go to the United States under the pressure of life, including the United States. All parties concerned should try their best to resolve the immigration issue as properly as possible.

The Prime Minister of Canada mentioned the integration of industrial chains and supply chains among the three North American countries. Trudeau emphasized that Canada is a very important partner in developing a more resilient supply chain and looks forward to building the largest semiconductor assembly plant in North America.

According to the plan, US President Biden will leave Mexico and return to the United States on the evening of the 10th local time, while Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau will leave Mexico and return to Canada on the afternoon of the 11th local time. (Headquarters reporter Sheng Jiadi, Lu Xinglin, Zhang Yingzhe)