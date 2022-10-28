Listen to the audio version of the article

North Korea has launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea of ​​Japan, in what is so far the first launch in two weeks, while the US military warns Pyongyang that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of the regime. “. The South Korean military detected the two launches from the eastern coastal area of ​​Tongchon around noon on Friday, the Seoul General Staff said in a statement. The South Korean Armed Forces have strengthened their surveillance position and are maintaining readiness in close coordination with the United States.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said the launches did not pose an immediate threat to the United States or its allies, but highlighted the “destabilizing impact” of North Korea’s illicit nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. The launches, the first tests of North ballistic missiles since October 14, took place on the last day of South Korea’s 12-day annual “Hoguk” exercises, which this year also involved an untold number of US troops. Next week, the South Korean and US Air Forces plan to conduct full-scale training.

North Korea sees these regular Seoul and Washington drills as a practice for launching an attack on the North, although allies say their drills are defensive in nature. Next week’s Vigilant Storm air drills will take place from Monday to Friday and will involve about 140 South Korean warplanes and about 100 US aircraft. The planes include sophisticated fighters such as the F-35s of both nations, the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday.