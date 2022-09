“North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile,” said the Seoul General Staff, without providing further details. The launch took place just days after a US aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea for joint exercises and just days before US Vice President Kamala Harris’s scheduled visit next week.

The launch, which is part of a record series of weapons tests carried out by the North this year, also comes after reports that Pyongyang may be preparing to launch a submarine ballistic missile.