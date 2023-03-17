Home World North Korea conducts “Hwasong Gun-17” intercontinental ballistic missile launch training-Shangbao Indonesia
North Korea conducts "Hwasong Gun-17" intercontinental ballistic missile launch training

March 17, 2023 at 21:09 PM

On the 16th, North Korea conducted a “Hwasong Gun-17” intercontinental ballistic missile launch training.

[China News Agency]Pyongyang news: According to a report by the Korean Central News Agency on the 17th, in response to the “provocative and aggressive large-scale war exercises” against the DPRK by the United States and South Korea, the DPRK launched a “Hwasong Cannon-17” intercontinental ballistic missile on the 16th. Launch training to demonstrate the “super strong counter posture” of the country’s strategic forces. North Korea’s top leader Kim Jong-un guides the launch training on the spot.

According to reports, the “Hwasong Gun-17” intercontinental ballistic missile was launched at Pyongyang International Airport that day, with an ascent altitude of 6,045 kilometers, a flight distance of 1,000.2 kilometers, and a flight time of 4,151 seconds.

The report pointed out that the purpose of this launch training is to send a stronger warning to “the enemy who continues to increase the intensity of irresponsible and risky military threats and deliberately intensifies tension on the Korean Peninsula”.

According to reports, Kim Jong-un said that the training once again confirmed the reliability of the operating system of the DPRK’s nuclear strategic armed forces. He reiterated the DPRK’s position of “controlling nuclear weapons with nuclear weapons and answering frontal confrontation with frontal confrontation”, and emphasized maintaining the rapid response capabilities of the strategic armed forces to deter any armed conflicts and wars.

It is reported that the South Korean and American militaries conducted the “Freedom Shield” joint military exercise from the 13th to the 23rd of this month, aiming to “check the joint defense situation” and further strengthen the South Korean-US alliance’s response capabilities.

