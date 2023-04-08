08.04.2023

North Korea’s underwater strategic weapon system conducted its second test from April 4 to 7, KCNA reported. Pyongyang has recently stepped up nuclear testing as relations with Seoul and Washington have soured.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) North Korea’s official KCNA news agency said on Saturday (April 8) that Pyongyang recently conducted its second weapon test, a new type of nuclear-capable underwater explosive unmanned weapon. boat.

“From April 4 to 7, the Institute of Defense Science of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a test of an underwater strategic weapon system,” KCNA reported. “The ‘Tsunami-2’ (Haeil-2) underwater The simulated underwater flight distance of 1,000 kilometers under the nuclear attack unmanned ship, and the accurate detonation of the test warhead underwater perfectly proved the reliability and lethal attack capability of this underwater strategic weapon system.”

North Korea claims the new weapon is suitable for striking naval bases or other coastal installations.



From “Tsunami-1” to “Tsunami-2”

Last month, Pyongyang said it had tested an underwater nuclear attack drone that could trigger a “radioactive tsunami”.

Haeil means tsunami in Korean. KCNA said the Haeil-1 was tested in late March, meaning the second test was an upgraded version.

However, North Korean state media’s claims about the underwater vehicle’s capabilities and its readiness have been called into question.

The South Korean military said that the “Tsunami-1” statement “may be exaggerated or fabricated.” Still, observers say Pyongyang has made repeated efforts to publicize the test as a sign that it is comfortable with the technology.

“While North Korea may have exaggerated the degree of success to some extent, they seem to indicate Pyongyang’s underlying confidence in this technology, some of which may have been transferred from Russia.” Choi Gi- il told AFP.

Take stock of the missiles launched by North Korea in recent years Hwasong-12 medium-range ballistic missile North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency released a photo on January 31 showing a test-launch of Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs) on Sunday (January 30). The missile, powerful enough to hit the U.S. territory of Guam, was North Korea’s seventh weapons test so far this month, a launch that both South Korea and Japan condemned. Take stock of the missiles launched by North Korea in recent years KN-24 short-range ballistic missile On January 17, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) suspected to be KN-24s from an airport in the capital, Pyongyang. According to North Korean state media, the two missiles “accurately hit an island target off the country’s east coast”. The missiles, which were last tested in March 2020, appear to have entered mass production and deployment to military units, analysts said. The KN-24 missile is similar to the U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and is able to evade missile defenses by flying on a flatter trajectory than conventional ballistic missiles. Take stock of the missiles launched by North Korea in recent years Second hypersonic missile test this month North Korea’s official KCNA news agency released photos showing the North Korean National Defense Research Institute conducted a test of a new type of hypersonic missile at an undisclosed location on January 11, 2022. It is said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also attended the test. Hypersonic weapons typically fly at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles, and experts say their main characteristic is not their speed but their maneuverability, which could help them evade missile defenses. This is North Korea’s second such missile test this month. Take stock of the missiles launched by North Korea in recent years First test of hypersonic missile in 2022 On January 5, 2022, the South Korean military said that North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into the East China Sea from Cijiang Province in the north. North Korea’s state-run KCNA later released a report saying North Korea had tested a newly developed hypersonic missile. North Korea tested this missile for the first time in September 2021. The Korean Central News Agency pointed out that this launch reconfirmed the flight control and stability of the missile during the active flight phase. Experts have warned that if North Korea fully develops the technology, it will pose a serious threat to neighboring countries. Take stock of the missiles launched by North Korea in recent years SLBM A combined photo released by North Korea’s official KCNA on October 20, 2021 shows that North Korea launched a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from a submarine in waters the day before (October 19). The South Korean military said on Oct. 19 that North Korea fired what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile into the East Sea from waters east of its east coast city of Sinpo. Take stock of the missiles launched by North Korea in recent years launch a missile from a train This image provided by the Korean Central News Agency shows North Korea’s Railway Mobile Missile Corps launching a missile, which experts call a KN-23 ballistic missile, during a drill. Take stock of the missiles launched by North Korea in recent years New long-range cruise missile A group of pictures released by the North Korean official media KCNA on September 13, 2021 shows that a long-range cruise missile is flying in the air after being launched. Pyongyang test-fired a new long-range cruise missile on September 11 and 12. The missiles “flew for 7,580 seconds in an elliptical and figure-eight flight trajectory over North Korean territory and waters” and “hit targets 1,500 kilometers away,” KCNA reported. Take stock of the missiles launched by North Korea in recent years New Tactical Guided Ammunition This photo released by Pyongyang shows the newly developed new tactical guided artillery shell, which the Korean Central News Agency said was launched on March 25, 2021. Take stock of the missiles launched by North Korea in recent years Polaris-2 medium-range ballistic missile North Korean TV provided a screenshot of a video on May 22, 2017, which said the weapon was an intermediate-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2, which is believed to be capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

North Korea strongly criticizes U.S.-South Korea joint military drills

The United States and South Korea began a series of annual spring joint exercises in March, including the first large-scale land and water drills in five years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, military exercises have been significantly scaled back.

Earlier this week, the two countries held joint air exercises involving at least one U.S. B-52H strategic bomber, which is capable of nuclear strikes.

North Korea has sharply criticized the drill, describing it as a rehearsal for an invasion.

But Pyongyang has been expanding its military experiments even before the recent U.S.-South Korea military exercises. It did, however, increase its testing frequency recently.

In 2022, Pyongyang launched more than 70 missiles, setting a record. At its current pace, it could break that record in 2023. North Korea has fired at least 20 ballistic and cruise missiles in 10 separate launches so far this year.

In recent weeks, it has demonstrated new, smaller nuclear warheads and launched an intercontinental ballistic missile — a missile that appears capable of striking the continental United States.

38 North, a U.S. think tank focused on North Korea, also recently said satellite images showed high levels of activity at North Korea’s main nuclear facility after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an increase in the production of nuclear weapons materials.

(AFP, Reuters)

