Listen to the audio version of the article

North Korea confirmed it launched an ICBM on Saturday, as a warning to Washington and Seoul. He also added that “the successful ‘surprise’ exercise demonstrates its deadly nuclear counterattack capabilities”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a surprise “launch drill” on Saturday at 8:00 am local time.

A Hwasong-15 missile was then fired from Pyongyang airport in the afternoon, according to state news agency KCNA. The first test of a Hwasong-15 was conducted by Pyongyang in 2017.

The South Korean military said it detected the launch of an ICBM on Saturday at 5:22 pm local time which, according to Tokyo, flew for 66 minutes before landing in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and which, according to its observations, it would be able to hit the American continent.

The demonstration comes as South Korea and the United States prepare to conduct a joint exercise.