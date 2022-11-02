One or more missiles fired from North Korea crashed not far from Japan. The news was given by the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, but for one of the launches came the confirmation of the Tokyo coast guard: “An unidentified ballistic device was launched towards the Sea of ​​Japan. According to military analysts this would be a signal of protest at the new joint military air maneuvers started between the United States and South Korea, the first of this kind in the last five years and considered a threat to its borders by the Pyongyang regime. Seoul has issued an alarm of air raids for the residents of the island of Ulleung “after the launch of three missiles crashed into the sea”.

