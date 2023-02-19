North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan’s west coast after warning of a strong reaction to upcoming military drills by South Korea and the United States.

The missile crashed into waters inside Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on Saturday more than an hour after its launch, Japanese authorities said, noting that the weapon is one of Pyongyang’s largest.

“North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile into the waters of the East Sea,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to waters where the Sea of ​​Japan is located.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff condemned the launch as a “clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions”, noting that the missile traveled about 900 kilometers (560 miles) before crashing into the sea.

Hirokazu Matsuno, a Japanese government spokesman, told reporters that North Korea launched an “intercontinental ballistic missile” into the eastern sea, referring to the long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles that Pyongyang has increasingly tested.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the missile appeared to have landed “in Japan’s exclusive economic zone west of Hokkaido”.

He added, “This is an escalating provocation against the entire international community, and we will naturally protest strongly against it”.

Japanese officials said there were no reports of damage to ships or planes.

Meanwhile, a South Korean official said “this suspected long-range missile” was launched from the Sunan area near Pyongyang. The Sunan area is home to Pyongyang International Airport, where most of North Korea’s recent ICBM tests have been conducted.

Following Saturday’s launch, South Korea’s National Security Council met and agreed to step up security cooperation with Washington and Japan.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the U.S. commitment to defending Japan and South Korea “remains steadfast.”

The statement added: “While we assess that this incident poses no immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation.”

The White House strongly condemned the launch and said it would take all necessary measures to protect the U.S. homeland and regional allies.

White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement that the launch “needlessly raised tensions and has the potential to destabilize the security situation in the region.”

The launch came a day after North Korea’s foreign ministry threatened “unprecedented” tough action against South Korea after South Korea announced plans to conduct military exercises.

The North Korean side issued a statement on the 17th, accusing Washington and Seoul of planning to hold more than 20 rounds of military exercises this year, including large-scale on-the-ground exercises, and accusing these opponents of “deliberately undermining regional peace and stability.”

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the tabletop exercise with the United States, scheduled for next Wednesday, will set out possible scenarios for North Korea to use nuclear weapons and will explore how to deal with such a scenario militarily and develop a crisis management plan.

South Korea’s defense ministry said in a statement, “The two sides will focus on the nuclear threat from North Korea and conduct in-depth discussions on various measures to strengthen the US’s extended deterrence, including information sharing and consultation procedures.”

South Korean defense policy official Heo Tae-keun told lawmakers on the 17th that South Korea and the United States will hold joint military exercises in mid-March this year, which will exceed the scale of exercises held by the two sides in the past few years. The drills are expected to include live-fire drills.

The latest test comes on the heels of a record year for North Korea’s weapons displays, in which Pyongyang fired more than 70 ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that could reach the continental United States.

North Korea has also carried out several launches of what it described as “simulated nuclear attacks” against South Korean and U.S. targets, while it passed a law declaring itself an “irreversible” nuclear power.

Al Jazeera’s defense editor Alex Gatopoulos said the missiles were real weapons tests, and they were getting more sophisticated.

“The missile doesn’t fly that far, but it flies very high, 14 times higher than the International Space Station. It’s an effective weapon and could be used to deliver a nuclear weapon if they decide to.”

South Korea and its main allies have stepped up joint military exercises just as North Korean activity has increased.

It follows a slowdown in North Korean activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as during former U.S. President Donald Trump’s fruitless diplomatic offensive.

Nearly 28,500 U.S. soldiers are still stationed in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War. It should be noted that the war ended with an armistice rather than a comprehensive peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically still at war.

The launch on the 18th of this month was the first to be detected from North Korea since January 1 this year.

In November, a North Korean missile was also thought to have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.