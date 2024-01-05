North Korea fires more than 200 artillery shells into maritime buffer zone

North Korea Fires More Than 200 Artillery Shells Near South Korean Islands

CNN reports that North Korea has fired more than 200 artillery shells off its western coast near the South Korean islands of Baengnyeong and Yeonpyeong, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The artillery fell within the buffer zone, north of the Northern Boundary Line, causing no damage. The JCS has condemned the artillery firing as a “provocative act that threatens peace and increases tension on the Korean peninsula.”

North Korea has previously resorted to artillery firing inside the buffer zone and scrapped the inter-Korean military agreement in November of last year. The South Korean military is tracking and monitoring the related movements and is prepared to take actions corresponding to North Korea’s provocation, the JCS added.

The Northern Boundary Line is a disputed de facto border drawn by the United Nations at the end of the Korean War in 1953. It runs three nautical miles off the North Korean coast, putting five offshore islands under South Korean control.

Yeonpyeong Island, located on the northwest coast of South Korea, has been a hotbed of conflict between the two nations for years. In November 2010, following South Korean coastal military maneuvers, Pyongyang launched an attack on the island, resulting in two marines and two civilians killed. The clash was one of the worst outbreaks of violence since the Korean War ended.

The war has never officially ended; an armistice ended hostilities in 1953, but there has never been a peace treaty. Efforts to end the war have faltered as tensions on the Korean Peninsula have risen. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently declared that the nation will no longer seek reconciliation and reunification with South Korea, stating that inter-Korean relations have become “a relationship between two hostile countries and two belligerents at war.” If the US and South Korea attempt a military confrontation, Kim added that North Korea’s “nuclear war deterrence will not hesitate to take serious measures.”