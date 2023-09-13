North Korea Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missiles as Kim Jong Un Meets with Putin in Russia

North Korea Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missiles as Kim Jong Un Meets with Putin

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles while leader Kim Jong Un is in Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin, experts have confirmed. This is the first time such a launch has occurred while Kim is outside of the country. Analysts believe that the launch may have been carried out under existing orders, as Kim has been increasingly delegating authority for tests and exercises. The missile launches also coincide with North Korea’s recent introduction of tactical nuclear weapons, indicating a shift in their nuclear command and control strategy.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, suggests that North Korea may be attempting to demonstrate uninterrupted command and control capability with these missile launches. Additionally, the fact that the launches occurred while Kim is meeting with Putin in Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is seen as a notable move.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), each of the two short-range ballistic missiles traveled approximately 650 kilometers before landing in the waters off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula. South Korean and US intelligence authorities are currently analyzing more details about the launches. The JCS has condemned the provocative act and called on North Korea to immediately stop, noting that the launch is a clear violation of the UN Security Council resolution.

These missile launches add to the continued tension and instability in the Korean Peninsula and pose a threat to international peace. The international community is closely monitoring the situation and urging North Korea to comply with UN resolutions.